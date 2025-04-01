Confused at opposition politics

Dear Editor,
If I were a Guyanese voter – I am not – I would find myself confused and stuck in the land of fantasy politics for the November election. Who is the Opposition/Coalition candidate for President and who for Prime Minister? How are they going to divvy up the seats in the unlikely event of a victory? What part will the Jack Warner of Guypolitics – Azruddin Mohamed and Terence Campbell or Elson Lowe play on the slate? Something is seriously wrong with their messaging. See why confusion reigns…
Sincerely,
John ‘Bill Cotton/Reform’ Mair