CRG has serious issues with the current management and leadership of the Ministry of Education

Dear Editor,

A letter writer recently argued that the CoI into the Mahdia Fire absolves the Ministry of Education of responsibility for what took place. According to the Guyana Chronicle, dated October 5th 2023, Fire Officer in charge of the Mahdia Fire Station who had inspected the dorm several months prior to the fire and had found a number of fire safety concerns, and fire prevention and suppression issues, stated to the Commission, “On numerous occasions it was brought to the ….REO’s attention”. This means that the fire safety concerns were raised and the Ministry of Education was made aware of these concerns months prior to the tragic fire.

Even if the fire officer’s report was buried in paperwork on the desk of the highest official in Ministry of Education, the REDO (Regional Education Officer) was made aware of the concerns on several occasions. Appropriate action was not taken and corrective measures were also lacking. There must be accountability for such gross negligence. Furthermore, the new schools being built and the renovation occurring at existing schools have not incorporated the safeguards necessary to prevent a repeat occurrence of the Mahdia tragedy. This may be considered by some as further gross negligence or worse, it may be argued that it has risen to the level of willful negligence and willful / intentional misconduct. If another tragic fire occurs and it is found that the fire safety measures needed to address the concerns raised in the Mahdia fire tragedy were willfully neglected, more serious charges may be brought against the officials who made the decision to not incorporate the needed fire suppression and fire prevention systems and procedures.

As for the call for the Minister’s resignation, the serious matter of the Mahdia Fire Tragedy is just one of several serious issues that have been raised. As previously mentioned, there is the matter of Dharamlall, the poor improvement in student performance, the disregard for the teachers’ union and their rights, and most recently, the mismanagement of the GOAL program. These are not partisan issues and they are definitely not unimportant matters that need better management and oversight. These are very serious concerns that should not be swept under the mat. For these reasons CRG finds it necessary to make urgent changes in the leadership of the Ministry of Education, which must start with the resignation of the Minister. The safety of our children must be the first priority and those who do not make decisions that support such a position need to be removed.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana