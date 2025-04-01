Democracy and free speech are complementary core values well worth safeguarding beyond elections

Dear Editor,

It’s so easy, these days, to speak of democracy as though it begins and ends with a vote. And, on the flip side, it’s very tempting to believe that speaking out against power is proof of integrity. But elections alone, even when they are free and fair, do not guarantee freedom. And, though some choose to forget, free speech does not exist in a society that disenfranchises voters.

There is a strange comfort in dividing the world into heroes and villains, the oppressed and the oppressors. But real civic life is not so clean. Sometimes, those comfortable with subverting the democratic process find themselves newly passionate about democratic values, like free speech. Other times, democracy’s staunchest advocates turn a blind eye when the powerful use wealth, influence, or litigation to strike at a pillar of democracy: the ability to speak out without fear of reprisal.

In principle, democracy and free speech should reinforce each other: we protect the systems that allow for disagreement, and we resist the urge to silence those with whom we disagree. Consistency demands that we defend speech even when it is inaccurate, offensive, or made in bad faith. And it requires that we safeguard the processes that allow it to remain free.

Admittedly, to be consistent in such times is to risk alienating everyone! But it is also the only way to protect core values that must endure beyond election cycles. A society that defends free speech while undermining elections—or vice versa—cannot lay claim to democracy, no matter how many times it goes to the polls.

Sincerely,

Krysta Bisnauth