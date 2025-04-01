Greater public awareness is needed on the 2018 revised Juvenile Justice Act

Dear Editor,

The Juvenile Justice Act (JJA) was revised in 2018, representing a significant step forward in Guyana’s approach to handling children in conflict with the law. This legislation emphasizes rehabilitation over punishment, diverting children/youth away from petty crimes which lead to a more productive life for our young citizens. The JJA 2018, aligns with international child rights standards, such as the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and other global human rights framework. However, while the law in Guyana seeks to create a more child-friendly justice system, there remains a need for greater public awareness and consistent implementation through all stakeholders.

The JJA 2018 defines a child as anyone under 18 and sets clear guidelines for the treatment of juveniles within the justice system. Through projects like DRIVE, juveniles who have committed petty crimes are supported by diversion programs, rehabilitation, and reintegration into society rather than being subjected to punitive measures. Children and youth who have committed serious crimes are accommodated through government facilities which provides rehabilitative and diversion programs, including counseling and supervision by a Probation Officer or Child Care Officer.

The Act introduces alternatives to detention, including community service, probation, and restorative justice programs. These measures recognize that children’s behaviour is often influenced by social and economic conditions, and that punishment alone is insufficient to address the root causes of delinquent behaviour. A fundamental aspect of the Act is the establishment of specialized juvenile courts and procedures. Children must be provided with legal representation and treated with dignity throughout legal proceedings. The Act also mandates that law enforcement officials receive specialized training to interact with juveniles in a manner that is age-appropriate and respectful of their rights.

The more critical factor to diversion and rehabilitation is family support to the child/youth during these processes. While many children have some level of support, it’s clear that most children/youth who are engaged in juvenile activities and or serious crimes lack adequate parental care and adult guidance. In fact, it’s evident that most young people who have adequate parental care and supervision are far less likely to engage in juvenile activities and may never get involve in serious crimes. Therefore, it is important that families whose children are engaged in juvenile activities and serious crimes make the effort of maintaining these connections with the youth as this is crucial in ensuring that children/youth receive the necessary support during legal and formal psychosocial support proceedings.

In the diversion and rehabilitation process children/youth who have been exposed to petty crimes and or serious crimes are engaged through educational programs, literacy programmes for early school dropouts, CXC classes for those who qualify, robotics classes, and gardening activities through various agencies. Over the past two years, ChildLinK has conducted awareness sessions in several communities and schools to prevent youth crime. Discussions with young people about the risks and long-term implications for their dreams and aspirations have revealed a significant level of neglect by families, communities, and faith organizations. Young people need more mentors, champions, and consistent guidance within their families and communities to help them lead productive lives.

Ultimately, the effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act is not just about protecting children’s rights but also about fostering a society where young people are given the opportunity to learn from their mistakes and become productive members of their communities. A justice system that balances accountability with compassion is key to shaping a safer and more just Guyana for future generations. Alongside this, a more comprehensive collaboration among stakeholders is critically needed to create lasting change for the many children and youth exposed to and engaged in juvenile activities and crime.

Sincerely,

Lucria Rambalak

Advocacy/Communications Officer

ChildLinK Guyana