Misconduct charge against Winston Jordan is nothing short of persecution by prosecution

Dear Editor,

The resurrection of another misconduct charge against Mr. Winston Jordan, using a different vesting order but the same flawed legal rationale, is nothing short of persecution by prosecution. This coming on the heels of decisive ruling by the Chief Justice (ag) that dismissed similar charges for lack of evidence, is not just an act of prosecutorial misconduct and overreach, it is a calculated attempt to embarrass, vilify and degrade a former public servant who has offered yeoman service to his country.

This new summons is an abuse of the justice system, and once again exposes the fact that the Director of Public Prosecution continues to be complicit in what is clearly a partisan political agenda. When our courts have spoken so clearly on this matter and yet SOCU and the DPP find new ways to repackage the same old case to harrass a citizen of this country, then it is pellucid that this is no longer about law – its about persecution and victimization. Let us be clear, this type of conduct by organisations and officers responsible for upholding the law with fairness and integrity carries consequences far beyond one man or one political party. It sends a clear message to any Guyanese who aspires to serve this country: you are only safe if you align politically!

This is a crying shame because in a multi-racial, multi- ethnic society, justice must not only be done, but it must also be seen to be done- fairly, impartially and without political malice. This type of attitude by the PPP Administration is a clear and present danger to the social cohesion we so desperately need at a time when we face existential threats, both within and without. It is disgusting that President Ali appears to be content to sit at the helm of a government that prefers to waste precious national energy on political vendettas while our villages and communities remain underserved, the cost of living continues to be unberable, health care is in crisis, a belligerent neighbour grows more emboldened by the day, parliamentary democracy is on life support, our roads are a hazard to life and limb and the education system is all but collapsed.

Mr. Jordan is a senior citizen with health challenges, what is your intention Irfaan, to harass him to death?!! Let every government beware, when rulers twist the law to shackle opponents, the gallows they build for others may one day bear their name. If we as a nation are serious about national development, we must also be serious about healing political wounds, restoring trust in our institutions and ensuring that justice is used as a shield for our people, not as a sword against political opponents.

Either stop this senseless prosecution since the Courts have already ruled on this issue and found no evidence of wrongdoing on Mr. Jordan’s part, or President Ali must grant an unconditional pardon to former Minister Jordan as a means and method of ending this vicious cycle of government and punishment that will ruin our country and its future. It is within the power of the Guyanese people to demand this!

Sincerely,

Amanza Walton Desir, MP