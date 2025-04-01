Restore the big buses to improve daily commute for citizens and support economic growth

Dear Editor,

As I regularly speak with the citizens moving around to different communities, it is evident that as Guyana continues to progress with structured business developments, increasing job opportunities, and expanding housing communities, it is imperative that we implement a reliable public transportation system. Large buses should be reintroduced to our roadways to ensure passengers can travel safely and on time.

The current reliance on minibuses has led to numerous accidents and growing concerns over reckless driving and the behaviour of touts in local bus parks. To address these issues, we need a structured public transit system with a fixed schedule, designated bus stops along major routes, and proper oversight to ensure efficiency.

While large buses handle main transit routes, small minibuses and taxis can continue serving villages and communities for local transportation needs. “This will ensure that all involved remain gainfully employed.” A significant investment is required to develop this system, but we can learn from successful models in the region. For instance, Barbados has effectively integrated structured public transportation into its national infrastructure, proving that such a system is both feasible and beneficial.

Additionally, the tourism and hospitality sectors should collaborate with the transportation industry to establish regulations that enhance safety, reliability, and accessibility. A well-regulated system would not only improve daily commuting for citizens but also support economic growth by creating a more organized and attractive environment for tourists and investors. It is time for Guyana to move forward with a modernized, structured transportation network that meets the needs of our growing nation.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst