Today’s PPP is a stark contrast to the anti-imperialist Jagan party

Dear Editor,

As Guyana’s economy soars on the wings of its oil boom, I find myself reflecting on the stark contrast between the fiery anti-imperialism of Dr. Cheddi Jagan’s era and the current PPP government’s warm embrace of the United States. The journey from Jagan’s socialist crusades to today’s pragmatic partnerships reveals not just a change in strategy, but a fundamental shift in what “independence” means for our nation.

In the 1950s and ’60s, Jagan thundered against U.S. “imperialism,” accusing Washington of sabotaging Guyana’s sovereignty. He nationalized industries, denounced capitalist exploitation, and stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Cuba’s Fidel Castro. Back then, the PPP’s manifesto might as well have been titled “How to Annoy the Americans.” Fast-forward to 2024, and the same party—now led by Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo and President Irfaan Ali—rolls out the red carpet for ExxonMobil, hosts U.S. military advisors, and most recently, following the US Secretary of State, touts Washington as a “strategic ally.” What happened?

The answer, of course, is oil. Since Exxon’s 2015 offshore discovery, Guyana’s GDP has skyrocketed, and the PPP has pivoted from ideology to opportunism. Jagan’s dream of a self-reliant socialist state now competes with the reality of a petro-state reliant on U.S. corporations. Exxon alone controls over 75% of Guyana’s oil production, a far cry from Jagan’s vision of resource sovereignty. Critics argue the PPP has traded principles for profit, cozying up to the same powers Jagan once called “exploiters.”

But geopolitics also plays a role. With Venezuela’s Maduro aggressively claiming Guyana’s Essequibo region—home to much of that oil—the PPP sees the U.S. as a necessary protector. Last year’s U.S.-donated coastal surveillance system and joint military drills signal a marriage of convenience: Guyana gains security; Washington gains a foothold in a region increasingly courted by China. Yet this shift raises uncomfortable questions. Is the PPP honouring Jagan’s legacy, or burying it? The party still pays lip service to “social justice,” sprinkling oil revenues into education and infrastructure. But its open-arms policy toward foreign capital—and silence on U.S. interventions elsewhere—feels at odds with Jagan’s unflinching critique of imperialism.

To be fair, the world has changed. The Cold War is over, socialism lost its global momentum, and Guyana’s oil windfall offers a once-in-a-generation chance to lift it’s citizens from poverty. But as we navigate this new era, we must ask: Does pragmatism require abandoning principle? Can we partner with the U.S. without repeating the exploitative dynamics Jagan fought against? Jagan once wrote, “The West On Trial” for its crimes against the Global South. Today, as Guyana sits at the intersection of oil wealth and great-power rivalry, perhaps it is our choices—not the West’s—that are on trial.

Sincerely,

Keith Bernard