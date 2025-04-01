Honouring the elderly

PhotosHonouring the elderlyBy Stabroek News April 1, 2025 The Juliet Griffith Day Care Centre in Rose Hall, along with Leonora, Providence, and Police Headquarters, organised a Senior Citizens Appreciation Day to honour and express gratitude to the elderly. This inaugural event took place on March 28, 2025, a release from the police said yesterday. The four centres managed by Woman Assistant Superintendent Donette Phoenix initiated this event to educate children about kindness and to honour their elders. The children were attired in costumes which featured ‘grey hair’, glasses, walking sticks, and walkers. They eagerly displayed them in regular old-fashioned styles with pizzazz, the release said. (Police photo)Comments
