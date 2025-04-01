Back Circle bests Gold is Money to retain crown

Rock Auto Futsal

Defending champion Back Circle successfully defended their Rock Auto Futsal crown, beating Gold is Money 4-2 on Saturday, just after midnight, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Homestretch Avenue.

The contest started poorly for the holders in front of a large crowd as Shemar Koulen scored in the opening five seconds.

Back Circle eventually restored parity to proceedings in the form of Stephon Reynolds, who scored in the 17th minute. The score remained unchanged entering the halftime period.