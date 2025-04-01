Chase Academy, Santa Rosa, Hope storm to easy wins

Milo/Massy School Football
Chase Academy, Santa Rosa, and Hope recorded comfortable victories when the Milo/Massy Secondary School Football Championship continued on Sunday.
Staged at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue, Chase Academy thumped Three Miles 11-0. Bryan Wharton led the rout with a seven-goal blitz in the 18th, 28th, 29th, 55th, 57th, 60th, and 65th minutes. Supporting with a double was Isaiah Ifill in the sixth and 25th minutes, while Mark Glasgow and Jaden Christian scored in the 47th and 68th minutes, respectively.