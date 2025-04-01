Demerara, Berbice set up title showdown via contrasting wins

GCB U17 Inter-County Championship
The stage is set for a thrilling finale in the 2025 Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-17 Inter-County 50-Over Tournament, as unbeaten teams Demerara and Berbice prepare to face off in a decisive final-round clash tomorrow at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Community Centre Ground.
Both teams solidified their places at the top with contrasting victories in yesterday’s second-round matches. Berbice overcame a shaky batting performance to defeat the Select XI by 32 runs at the Transport Sports Club in Georgetown, while Demerara held off a spirited challenge from Essequibo, securing a 14-run victory at the GCB LBI facility on the East Coast of Demerara.