Sports

ExxonMobil Guyana to power 3rd edition of Linden Inter Schools Football Tournament

Community Relations Advisor for ExxonMobil Guyana, Ryan Hoppie (centre) is flanked by the organisers and members of the participating schools in Linden
Community Relations Advisor for ExxonMobil Guyana, Ryan Hoppie (centre) is flanked by the organisers and members of the participating schools in Linden
By

New Era Entertainment has launched the third edition of the ExxonMobil Guyana Linden Inter-Schools Football Tournament, which begins on April 4th at the Wisburg Secondary School ground.

At the launch yesterday, Ryan Hoppie, Community Relations Advisor of ExxonMobil Guyana said “We’re excited to be part of this initiative again. Over the years ExxonMobil Guyana has been supporting programmes that focus on youth empowerment through sports, enhancing sport facilities, and national and international tournaments. Sport is vital to our lives; it teaches us teamwork, discipline, resilience, and brings people and communities together.”

Trending