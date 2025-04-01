GBBFF announces Callender as new president after elections

The Guyana Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (GBBFF) has elected its new executive body, with Roger Callender emerging as the newly elected president after a contested race. The election, held recently, saw Callender secure 20 votes to defeat his closest competitor, Intiaz Satar, who received four votes.
The presidential election was the only contested position, while all other executive roles were filled unopposed. Coel Marks was elected as Vice President with 20 votes, while Romelton Siland assumed the position of General Secretary with 19 votes. Shemina Peroune was named Treasurer, also securing 19 votes.