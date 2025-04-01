Kraigg Brathwaite resigns as West Indies Test captain

Shai Hope is ODI & T20I captain

(ESPNcricinfo) – Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as West Indies Test captain ahead of their upcoming home season, while Shai Hope has replaced Rovman Powell as the T20I captain in addition to his responsibilities as the ODI captain.

Cricket West Indies said they would name a new Test captain “in the coming weeks”.

“Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as Test captain, having first indicated his intention to do so to CWI leadership earlier this year ahead of the completion of the West Indies’ successful tour of Pakistan,” the board said in a statement. “Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure.

“As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility.”

Brathwaite led West Indies in 39 Tests from 2017 to 2025, winning ten and losing 22 matches. He took over as official captain only in 2021, and the highlights of his tenure include the Gabba Test win in Australia in January 2024, a 1-1 drawn series in Pakistan in 2025, and a 1-0 home series win against England in 2022.

“Kraigg Brathwaite has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game,” CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said. “His contributions have been invaluable, and under his leadership, we have witnessed historic moments that will be remembered for years to come. We thank Kraigg for his service as captain and look forward to his continued impact as a senior player.”

Bascombe said the decision to appoint Hope as T20I captain was made “after receiving the advice of head coach Daren Sammy”, and that Powell “received the decision with professionalism and grace”. Powell had been West Indies’ T20I captain since May 2023, and led them to home series wins against India, England and South Africa.

“I have expressed to him [Powell] that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights,” Bascombe said. “His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts.”

Sammy said Hope’s appointment “signals a progressive shift for West Indies cricket, given his success with the 50-over team in the last 18 months”.

“As the team continues its evolution, Hope blends instinctive decision-making with analytical precision, using in-depth match data and player-performance insights to shape strategy,” Sammy said. “Shai is a strong believer in team performances, and his meticulous preparation, coupled with his calm and composed demeanour under pressure, makes him an ideal leader at this stage.”