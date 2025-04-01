Supernaam All-Stars dominate to retain Guinness Greatest of the Streets Title in Essequibo

Supernaam All Stars successfully defended their title on Sunday night, delivering a dominant 4-0 victory over Shooters in the final of the Guinness Greatest of the Streets Zone championship in Essequibo. The highly anticipated showdown took place at the Anna Regina Tarmac, where the defending champions showcased their superiority to retain the prestigious title.

Devin Padmore and Nicholas McArthur were the heroes of the night, both netting two goals each to seal the commanding win. With their triumph, Supernaam All Stars walked away with a lucrative top prize of $400,000 and a championship trophy. Runners-up Shooters claimed $250,000 and a trophy, while third-place finishers Ballers pocketed $100,000 for their efforts in the competition, which featured 16 teams.