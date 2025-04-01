Szeplaki tastes victory at STP Investments Inc. golf tourney

The Lusignan Golf Club (LGC) was the venue of intense competition on Sunday as it hosted the highly anticipated STP Investments Inc. Golf Tournament. The event brought together some of the country’s finest amateur golfers, culminating in a thrilling contest that saw Joseph Szeplaki emerge victorious with an impressive net score of 65.

Szeplaki’s triumph was marked by a remarkable performance, recording a gross score of 81 with a handicap of 16. His consistency and skill on the course set him apart from a strong field of competitors. Finishing just one stroke behind, Anthony Scarce delivered an outstanding effort, securing second place with a net score of 66 (gross 93, handicap 27). Meanwhile, Kishan Bacchus claimed third place, carding a net score of 67 (gross 85, handicap 18), showcasing his determination and precision.