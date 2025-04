The charge of making a falsified property valuation was on Wednesday dropped against Chief Valuation Officer of the Ministry of Finance, Julian Barrington.

The prosecutor for the Guyana Revenue Autho-rity appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court and stated that it was the revenue authority’s wish to withdraw the matter, a wish which was granted by Magistrate Azore.

No explanation was provided for the decision.