Man pleads guilty to killing 18-year-old during Friendship altercation

John France yesterday pled guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter in the 2020 killing of 18-year-old Daniel Amore.

He entered the plea before Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara after initially pleading not guilty to murder.

According to facts presented by state prosecutor Preeneta Seeraj, the incident occurred on March 1, 2020, at Section 20 ‘A’, Friendship, East Coast Demerara. The altercation began when Amore’s stepfather James Dublin and France’s father Andrew Haslyn were drinking at a shop, and a fight broke out.