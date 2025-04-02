`Melly Mel’ issues defiant statement

Social media activist Melissa Atwell Holder, better known as ‘Melly Mel,’ yesterday issued a defiant statement following her release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, addressing questions surrounding her detention and future activism.

She began by expressing deep gratitude to those who supported her during this time, including those who contributed financially, sent messages, and engaged in social media discussions. She highlighted the overwhelming support from the “592 Comment Association,” acknowledging that the outpouring of encouragement brought her to tears.

Atwell Holder reaffirmed her faith in the American system, describing the United States as the best place on earth for those who champion human rights causes. She commended the strength of American institutions, asserting that they remain resilient and effective.

Addressing speculation about her legal standing, Atwell Holder stated that her detention categorically disproves any claims linking her to criminal activities. She emphasised that U.S. authorities thoroughly examined her background and found no evidence of wrongdoing, underscoring that she remains a law-abiding human rights activist with a clean record.

Regarding the impact of this experience on her activism, she made it clear that she has no intention of retreating. Instead, she declared that her work has only just begun, asserting that the actions of the Guyana Govern-ment have inadvertently amplified her platform. While in detention, she said that she received backing from international organizations, which have since offered her special membership, resources, and services to support her advocacy efforts. She revealed that she had even developed new websites and fortified her initiatives while detained.

Atwell Holder expressed her appreciation to the Government of Guyana, albeit with pointed sarcasm, for its role in elevating her to a global stage. She stated that their actions had given her an even greater ability to expose alleged corruption on an unprecedented level.

Meanwhile, in addressing concerns about her sources, she assured that her phone remained in her possession at all times and that no sources had been compromised.

Reflecting on her time in detention, Atwell Holder shared that she met fellow human rights activists from around the world, including individuals from the Congo and Venezuela. These interactions, she said, provided her with valuable insights, which she plans to incorporate into her future advocacy work.

Moreover, her case has attracted significant attention due to her outspoken criticism of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government and the political tension that has ensued. In the wake of her arrest, her family had acknowledged her detention through her Facebook page, calling for public support.

Atwell Holder has been a polarizing figure in Guyana, frequently challenging the PPP/C government. Her activism has led to legal action against her, including libel suits in response to her accusations and social media posts.

On March 27th Atwell Holder was granted a bond today by Immigration Judge Francis Mwangi after being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a visa overstay.

Atwell Holder appeared remotely from a Louisiana ICE holding facility, while her attorney, Joyce Booth, participated online. Booth told the court she was unaware of the reason for her client’s detention, noting that Atwell Holder has been married to a U.S. citizen for two years. She stated that her client entered the country on a visa and subsequently applied for a change of status. Atwell Holder currently holds an approved I-130 petition and has a pending I-485 application for adjustment of status.

Judge Mwangi questioned the basis for ICE’s detention, prompting Kieone Cochran, a representative from the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor, to cite a visa overstay as the reason. Booth argued that her client had followed proper legal procedures and applied for a status adjustment in September 2023. She emphasized that Atwell Holder has no criminal history and does not pose a flight risk.

Judge Mwangi granted bond in the amount of US$7,500 and set a deadline of April 18, 2025, for Booth to submit copies of the I-130 and I-485 applications.