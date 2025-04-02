Ministry implements emergency measures after Strathspey Bridge collapse

The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) yesterday assured commuters that it is making every effort to mitigate the congestion brought on by the damage to the Strathspey, East Coast Demerara bridge which had forced the authorities to close it. In an advisory yesterday, MoPW informed the public that the Strathspey bridge along the Railway Embankment suffered structural failure on Thursday, March 27, after an overloaded truck traversed an already compromised section.

Given the severity of the situation, the Project Team for the Railway Embankment Road Improvement and Widening Project acted immediately, and in consultation with Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, and the Guyana Police Force, took the decision to close the affected bridges for public safety.