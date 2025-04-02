Guyana News

National Toshaos Council Conference to be held from May 19-23 – Sukhai

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai addressing residents of Akawini (DPI photo)
The annual National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference will be held this year from May 19 to 23.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release yesterday, this announcement was made by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, during a community meeting in Akawini Village, Region Two on Monday.

She was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud; Regional Chairperson, Vilma Da Silva; Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack; and Vice-Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Sonia Latchman.

