National Toshaos Council Conference to be held from May 19-23 – Sukhai

The annual National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference will be held this year from May 19 to 23.

According to a Department of Public Information (DPI) release yesterday, this announcement was made by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, during a community meeting in Akawini Village, Region Two on Monday.

She was accompanied by Minister within the Ministry of Local Government, Anand Persaud; Regional Chairperson, Vilma Da Silva; Regional Executive Officer, Susanah Saywack; and Vice-Chairperson of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) Sonia Latchman.