Near miss at CJIA under probe, controller relieved of duty

There was a near miss on the runway of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri on Monday night and an investigation has been launched.

Well-placed sources say an air traffic controller has been removed from duty. There has been no statement from the CJIA or the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority on this matter.

Sources tell Stabroek News that a Roraima Islander and Caribbean Airlines (CAL) Boeing 737 were on the runway at the same time. The Islander was taxiing while CAL was landing. An investigation has been launched.

It was a busy night at CJIA on Monday, sources say that five planes had landed in roughly a 15-minute span.

Air traffic has steadily increased at CJIA with more airlines flying and the frequency of flights increasing.

Concerted efforts have been made in recent years to improve the rating of CJIA as assessed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.