Supenaam woman charged with harbouring two wanted men

Sharmalenie Neeranjan, a 34-year-old businesswoman of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast was on Monday charged with harbouring two wanted men and was placed on bail of $300,000.

The police said in a statement that the charge pertains to the period of 1st November 2024 and 28th February 2025 at Supe-naam, Essequibo Coast.

She is accused of harbouring two notorious wanted men, Kellon Fredericks and Kevin Fredericks.

The charge was laid under Section 27 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

On Monday 31st March 2025, the case was heard at the Charity Magistrate’s Court, before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke, virtually, where the charge was read to the accused. The businesswoman pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Bail was granted by the court in the sum of $300,000. The case was adjourned to 17th April 2025 for disclosure of statements.