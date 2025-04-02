There will be no pact between PNCR and AFC – sources

There will be no agreement reached between the AFC and the PNCR on a coalition and both sides are waiting to see who will first publicly announce the stalemate and their withdrawal, sources close to both sides say.

On Monday the self-imposed deadline for talks elapsed with no consensus as the AFC is adamant that it was not going to a general election with Aubrey Norton as the presidential candidate. The two parties announced that the timeframe they had set was expired but that talks would continue.

However, sources yesterday told Stabroek News that the negotiations are not likely to yield any results as the neither side is budging from their stance on the presidential candidate.