Expect more shakeups in the job market

Dear Editor,

SN’s editorial of March 31st captioned “Call centres and $2b” applies. A good PPP Government initiative at the inception. Now, the sweep of circumstances has begun to erode the vision. More inroads look likely. Indeed, the parliamentary committees referenced by the SN editorial could have been more energetic; I agree that the opposition has to be more diligent. More of its own, due to expecting less, if anything, from the government. That environment and mindset from the government side is now written in stone. With invisible ink, too.

But who could have been so bright here to foresee the ever-rolling avalanche of artificial intelligence (AI) advances, and what they tumble out of the way? Certainly, not I. For the record, and for Mr. Anil Nandlall’s fine mind, I serve early notice: notwithstanding its endless goodness, I have a healthy fear of it in the hands of the attorney general’s more adventurous (lawless) comrades. More-over, the return of the New Yorker to Pennsylvania Avenue, by itself the longest of a nonexistent shot, was almost out of the question. Then, even further, there are those things that he has put in place, since, as policies that introduce the world to a more torrid time. Tariffs stare at foes and even friends, with few anticipating what’s next on his rocking agenda. In that grim combination of circumstances on the move and still to peak, the PPP Government got caught flatfooted and on the wrong foot. Who wouldn’t? I believe that it is due some kinder consideration.

Most Guyanese know where parliamentary committees have been and will continue to be. My input would be to just make it official and pronounce all of them dead. That’s what I think of Guyana’s highest house and almost all of the people in them. So that everyone gets my sharp position delivered straight to the eyeball: almost all of the people in Guyana’s parliament number among the walking dead. Flip a few pages; tell the Guyanese people what sits well with them; and then wait for the next meeting. It is usually cancelled due to the lack of a quorum or the querulousness that mucks up accounting to paying citizens. Frankly, I am more than a little disappointed in the opposition that it wastes time by waiting on the PPP Government. Perhaps, that is a standing coalition of which few Guyanese know, because it is unannounced, hence unofficial. Part of the political games played in this park.

But AI, is that creature a killer! Jobs falling like flies, as if it is an offshoot of COVID-19, or whatever the number is. Yes, just like email and internet, the West sneaked that one in on an unready world. Well, there are the versatile Chinese, in full copycat mode and throttle, running ahead of everybody else. If H1-B visas continue to be imperiled, the gap would only widen. Since Guyana is getting rid of the Chinese (okay, shedding slowly), on orders from America, this country may be spared the worst due to the best of AI not shared here. Fallout is part of the lineup waiting for government and Guyanese. Thus, I predict that the rate of job loss in the tele sector will slow down, if only for a season. But there are those tariffs, thanks to Mr. Trump. Oh yeah, what about them? Who has a problem with them? Stand up like a man and let this be duked out.

In the tit-for-tat world of reciprocal tariffs now taking a big bite out of business, that’s bad news for Guyanese jobs, with an eye on the same tele sector just mentioned. Higher tariffs mean higher prices. On a whole range of products. Here is a challenge for Guyana’s smart set. Name one product that is not marked “Made in China.” Okay, I concede. There are a handful. But what about the components? See, who’s smart around here. Higher prices mean more are priced out of the demand side, meaning less customers. Ask Dr Jagdeo, my inspiration, if I am not believed. Less customers mean less callers. Less callers mean less need for workers to answer the phones. I am sorry to be the bringer of this rough stuff. But there it is, the government must be prepared for more shutters going down, with a dent on its numbers. Most of the $2b will have to be written off. Whoever owns those buildings will have foreign tenants flocking to replace the departed encoders and telephone care specialists. Now, there are drafts of young Guyanese wondering what is next in line for them. A bleak picture, it is. Limited skills, less opportunities. The good news is that Guyanese are in the vortex of a surging economy, the crest of which has not been reached, as yet. Hopefully, these young ones find a place somewhere, and soon.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall