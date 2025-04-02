Norton, Hughes gotta to be hungry to win the elections

Dear Editor,

Les Brown, the international motivational speaker, made some speeches, titled ‘You’ve Gotta be Hungry’. As I observe Mr. Aubrey Norton and Mr. Nigel Hughes and the debate around the presidential candidate for the Coalition, I am reminded of Les Brown’s speeches, and I don’t think that they are hungry enough to win these upcoming elections. You gotta get hungry Aubrey Norton, you have gotta be hungry Nigel Hughes to win the upcoming elections.

The PPP/C was so hungry to get back into office that they were innovative and creative. That they could not wait for the full five years from 2015 -2020, so they brought the No-confidence motion against the APNU+AFC government in 2018, literally toppling the government. They were so hungry to get back into power that following that No-confidence motion, they made governance difficult for the Coalition government until they left office in 2020.

You think they stopped there? No, they were so hungry to get back into government that they strategized, and guess what? They are back in government. They are so hungry to stay in government that they are doing everything under the sun to win the 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Mr. Aubrey Norton, you have got to be so hungry to win these upcoming elections, Mr. Nigel Hughes, you have got to be so hungry to win the next elections that you are willing to give it all that you have got and to be creative and innovative in putting together a leadership team for the Coalition to contest and win the next elections.

You’ve gotta be hungry to win gentlemen!!!

Sincerely,

Citizen Audreyanna Thomas