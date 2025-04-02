One presidential blemish

Dear Editor,

His Excellency President Irfaan Ali has had quite an impressive list of achievements in his first term as President of our Republic. The ongoing social and economic development in the areas of housing, education, health, agriculture, transformative mega projects, poverty alleviation are radically changing the landscape of our country. For his untiring efforts he should be given the appropriate kudos.

However there seems to one outstanding blemish in his action or lack thereof and that is in the appointment of our substantive Chancellor and Chief Justice. Madame Justice Edwards and Madame Justice George have acted above and beyond the statutory time to evaluate whether they should be confirmed in their acting positions. I humbly suggest that our esteemed President do act on the nobleness and fairness of his character and rectify this one blemish and appoint the Judges before the end of his first term.

Yours respectfully,

Reggie Bhagwandin