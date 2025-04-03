Bartica man held after jumping through window during police search

-suspected cannabis gummies found

A Bartica man was detained on Tuesday after jumping through a window with a bucket during a police search and the law enforcers later found suspected cannabis gummies and other drugs.

Police in Regional Division #7 conducted an operation at the residence of Blossom Holder and Deon Roberts, located at One Mile Potaro Road, Bartica.

A release from the police said that on arrival at the location, the ranks met with both residents and informed them of their intent to conduct a search of the premises for illegal items which include drugs, guns and ammunition. The release said that Holder and Roberts granted consent to the Police team to search their house.