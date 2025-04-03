Enmore man gets two years for felonious wounding

Krishna Beharrylall called Steven, a 22-year-old Labourer of Lot 903 Grassfield, Enmore, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on 30th March 2025 and charged on Tuesday by ranks of the Enmore Police Station with the offence of felonious wounding.,

The police said in a release that Beharrylall is accused of committing the act on a 27-year-old labourer from Grassfield Enmore on 29th March 2025.

The accused appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to twenty-four months imprisonment.