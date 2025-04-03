GDF officer charged with assault, using threatening language

Marvin Douglas, a lieutenant in the Guyana Defence Force, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with use of abusive language, threatening language, disorderly behaviour and assault.

Douglas pled not guilty to all of the charges.

The first charge alleges that on Monday, January 27, at COLAACO Learning Institute, Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, Douglas behaved in a disorderly manner in a public place.

The second charge alleges that on Monday, January 27, at Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Douglas assaulted Thomas Francwa.

The third charge alleges that on Monday, January 27, Douglas used threatening language towards Keith Matthews.