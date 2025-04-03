Guyana Human Rights Association defends its role in society

-in response to gov’t attacks

The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) has come out in defence of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and their important social responsibility which includes being the conscience of society, against what it perceives to be relentless attacks by the governing People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

In a release yesterday, the GHRA described Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo’s latest utterings at Babu Jaan, Port Mourant to be antithetical to the legacy of his party’s founder, Dr Cheddi Jagan and his call for “freedom from poverty and inequality in a new world order.”

It noted particularly, the Vice-President’s attack on NGOs which the Association posited is based on an invented rationale of ‘hate for the PPP’. Further, it argued that his version of the purpose of NGOs goes back to the 1990s when the PPP returned to power which saw the emergence of NGOs in numbers coinciding with the growth of welfare initiatives to ameliorate the Structural Adjustment programme.

According to the release, this approach left the way clear for donor influences on government to be virtually unchallenged and shifted accountability of governments away from citizens in the direction of financial institutions. Service delivery was established as the norm of civil society organisations and NGOs which engaged in policy advocacy were viewed as an irritant to this process which effectively reduced policy matters to “technical” issues which belonged in the domain of “experts”.

The GHRA put forward the view that the marginalising of NGOs from policy matters reflects the PPP’s “obsession with control of organisations of all descriptions.” An attitude, it reflected, that was known under the former People’s National Congress as “paramountcy of the party”.

“The recent onslaught against NGOs that surfaced once again at Babu Jaan was prompted not by criticisms of the government, but of ‘hatred to the ruling party’. Despite being few and intermittent, critical voices have become visible and audible sources of irritation to an increasingly authoritarian ruling party.”

And to underscore its point, the release quoted an extract from an unnamed newspaper columnist in response to a previous similar “diatribe” from VP Jagdeo which it feels captures something of the essence of advocacy NGOs.

“….For Jagdeo, therefore to judge NGOs by the metric of constituency size or the number of people they represent is to misunderstand their role in a democratic society. NGOs often operate in spaces where political parties cannot or will not tread. They are the conscience of society, holding governments, corporations, and other powerful entities accountable when they stray from ethical paths. Their value lies in their independence, their willingness to take unpopular positions, and their ability to articulate alternative visions of society that challenge the status quo. It is precisely because they do not have constituencies in the traditional sense that NGOs can speak truth to power without fear of electoral repercussions…”

The release also referenced Jagdeo’s recent call “excluding” the GHRA and other NGOs from financial support from the government, emphasising that such a suggestion was a falsehood, stressing that “The GHRA has never sought or received funding from the Guyana or any other government, under this or any other ruling party.” However, the Association opined that the remark simply reinforces the ruling party’s view of itself as the “paramount institution in the country in which State revenue and assets are seen as belonging to the ruling party.”

The Association also touched on what it described as the ruling party’s obsession with money, causing it to act as if every issue, “legal or illegal, local or national, personal or organisational,” is deemed resolvable by sporadic injections of cash grants rather than by seeking policy solutions better aligned to a more sustainable and dignified society.

And in response to the Vice-President’s boast about “increasing the subvention to (favoured) NGOs five-fold”, the release countered that more pertinent reference might have been the “obscene” award of an $865 million contract to ‘an organisation cut and pasted together by a social media influencer close to the ruling party.”