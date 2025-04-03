Horse cart operator dies after shot, robbed by gunmen in Albouystown

A 40-year-old horse cart operator died on Monday during surgery after he was shot by bandits at Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown.

According to a police report, Chandradeo Kumar Singh, a horse cart operator of Lot 26 Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was robbed of an undisclosed sum of cash and two gold chains.

The incident occurred on March 31 at about 10:30 am and involved two males, both wearing surgical masks and armed with hand guns. They were riding a blue and black motor cycle number plate unknown. Investigations revealed that the victim was sitting on an old refrigerator on Hill Street, in front of his home in the company of Reyaz Ali called ‘Harry’, a labourer of Lot 30 School Street, Albouystown, and Mark Soodoo, a horse cart operator of Lot 26 Hill Street, Albouystown, playing cards. While the trio were engaged in the card game, the perpetrators rode up to them on a blue and black Lindi motorcycle number plate unknown, dismounted, drew firearms from their waist, and pointed it at Singh.