Linden motorcyclist dies in accident

-was riding fast and without helmet

Police are investigating an accident on Tuesday at about 8 pm at the intersection of the Amelia’s Ward public road and Toucan Drive in Linden, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist.

A release from the police said that the accident involved motor car #PXX 4611 owned and driven by Juliet Alexander, a 69-year-old and motorcycle #CN 6284 owned and ridden by Joshua Ross (now deceased), of Industrial Area, Linden.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Toucan Drive whilst the motorcyclist was proceeding east on the northern drive lane of Amelia’s Ward public road at a fast rate in a zig-zag motion without a safety helmet and with his motorcycle unlit.

As the car and motorcycle approached the intersection, the car stopped and then attempted to cross the public road when the motorcycle collided with the front left side of it. As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was flung several feet from the point of impact and landed on the parapet.

The motorcyclist was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was later transported to the Linden Senior Citizens Association Funeral Home’s Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The car and motorcycle were lodged to be examined by a licensing and certifying officer. The driver of motor car #PXX 4611 is in custody, assisting with the investigation.