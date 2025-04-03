Machine operator charged with steel rods theft

-granted $250,000 bail
Shazad Khan, a 29-year-old machine operator from Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on 2025-03-29 and charged on Tuesday by ranks of the Beterverwagting Police Station with the theft of steel rods. A release from the police said that Khan is accused of committing the offence on Shazam Ibrahim. He allegedly stole a quantity of steel rods valued at $268,000, on 2025-03-29 at LBI New Housing Scheme, ECD.
On Tuesday, the accused appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court #2 before Magistrate Abigail Gibbs, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty.