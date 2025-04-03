Man gets 12 years for Good Intent killing

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday for the 2018 killing of a 72-year-old pensioner.

Joseph Rameshwar, 30, appeared before Justice Damone Younge at the High Court in Demerara where he was handed his sentence for the murder of Jerry Rambhir.

Defence attorney Lyndon Amsterdam told the court that Rameshwar had accepted responsibility for the killing, attributing his actions to alcohol consumption. He claimed that an altercation occurred after Rambhir allegedly attempted to steal Rameshwar’s cellphone.