Pilots licences suspended in CJIA near miss

-probe underway

Following a near miss on Monday night at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), Timehri, the licences of the Roraima Airways and CAL pilots have been suspended as investigations continue.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Lt. Col. (Ret’d) Egbert Fields, told Stabroek News yesterday, “All parties involved in the incident had their licences suspended because you don’t know what has taken place, who’s culpable, and who was not compliant. The standard rule is to suspend all licenses until we get a preliminary report. Depending on that report, we can determine whose suspension should be lifted. You don’t want someone to suffer a suspension for any length of time if they were compliant—it’s like jailing the wrong person.

“That’s why everybody’s licence, even the Trinidadians’, has been suspended. While we don’t have control over their documents, the Trinidadian authorities do, and their licensing authority would have also suspended them. So, in essence, those involved are on administrative leave or something to that effect,” he explained.