Prison officer remanded on drugs charge

Aaron Willis, a 27-year-old prison officer attached to the Lusignan Prison and of Lot 612 Haslington New Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was arrested and charged by ranks of the Vigilance Police Station with the following offences:

1. Introducing prohibited articles into the prison.

2. ⁠Possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking

The Defendant appeared yesterday (Wednesday) at the Vigilance Magistrate Court #1 before Magistrate Sunil Scarce where he pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to 2025-05-19.