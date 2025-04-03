Skilled labour shortage cited as Gov’t launches 10-year TVET policy

Highlighting the pressing shortage of skilled labour, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand yesterday participated in the launching of the government’s 10-year TVET policy and said that at some point skills may have to be imported.

The government officially launched its National Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Policy for 2025-2035 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. The document is expected to shape the future of skills development in the country and ensure the alignment of TVET with national economic priorities and labour market demands.

The 10-year policy aims to empower Guyanese with high-quality vocational skills to foster innovation, sustainability, and gender inclusion. It is designed to address the challenge of limited skilled labour in Guyana, modernising technical and vocational education through technology while supporting the development of high-demand skills in industries like oil and gas and construction.