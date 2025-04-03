Verdict due today in fire murder of Good Hope couple

A verdict is expected today in the trial of Sanjay George, one of four men accused of the 2016 murder of a Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo couple during a robbery.

George is currently on trial before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow at the High Court in Demerara, where both the prosecution and defence have delivered their closing arguments.

The case involves the deaths of Mohamed Munir, 75, and his wife, Jamilla Munir, 70, who died when their home was set on fire during a robbery on April 17, 2016. The couple had been in their bedroom when intruders attempted to break into their heavily grilled house. Unable to gain entry, the attackers allegedly doused the area with gasoline and set it ablaze.