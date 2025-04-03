Disheartened by lack of education for hinterland inhabitants on forthcoming Venezuelan ‘elections’ in Essequibo

Dear Editor,

I am deeply concerned about the PPP Government’s lackadaisical approach to educating and sensitizing Guyanese citizens, particularly those who live in the hinterland regions, in the face of Venezuela’s provocative and illegal announcement of so-called elections in our Essequibo Region, scheduled for May 25, 2025, a mere day before our nation’s Independence Day. Let that sink in – while we prepare to celebrate 59 years of independence, Venezuela is actively attempting to annex our Essequibo. This move by Caracas is not coincidental. It is symbolic and strategic and is meant to mock our sovereignty.

We are in receipt of reports that Essequibo residents, particularly in far flung indigenous communities, are being approached by Venezulean operatives to vote in this farcical election. Whilst this is happening, we have yet to see a comprehensive public education campaign from this government. One Minister bellowing threats of treason charges is not how this matter is to be approached. Whilst we are grateful for the support of our allies and their commitment to defending Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Ali administration must act like it understands that we the Guyanese people are our nation’s first line of defence, and no foreign power can substitute the responsibility we bear in protecting our land and our future.

The government must therefore immediately commence an urgent and sustained public education programme, particularly in the hinterland region.

In examining the estimates for 2025, I specifically asked Minister Todd whether there were monies set aside for this purpose in his Ministry’s budget, and he responded in the affirmative. Why then hasn’t this programme commenced? We as a nation must be informed, vigilant and resolute in the face of these illegal actions by Venezuela, and without awareness we run the risk of falling prey to misinformation and manipulation. We must remember that national security begins with national consciousness and every inch of Essequibo belongs to us!

Sincerely,

Amanza Walton Desir, MP.