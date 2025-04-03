Guyana’s cost of living broadcast to a global audience by CNN

Dear Editor,

Guyana’s crippling cost-of-living story has now gone global. CNN was the transmitter, and its vast reach acquainted the world with a different Guyana. Contributions were made by people like attorney-at-law, Ms. Melinda Janki and Ms. Wintress White of the civil society advocacy group, Red Thread, with the raw realities of Guyana rightly held aloft.

The Government of Guyana is pursuing a course of development that “is actually backward and destructive”, Ms. Janki said to CNN. My thinking was that the usually combative and talkative President Ali would jump on the opportunity made available by CNN to walk all over Ms. Janki’s representation. He may have been short of time; but I am delighted that President was not short of good sense on this occasion. He turned his back on CNN’s open line. So, too, did the vital Ministries of Natural Resources and Finance. It could be CNN’s outreach may have been done during one of those extended holiday intervals that are the norm in oil rich Guyana. Evasion and studied silence have featured prominently in just how “backward and destructive” the development path chosen by this country is. The regulatory agencies pretend to be alive, but are all but dead. The oil companies have the freest rein imaginable, and they have capitalized with zeal and zest.

Meanwhile, the world is selling the extravagant stats of Guyana, while the Ali government is selling the free-for-all that is Guyana to the world. I have crafted my own investment brochure for Guyana: Come to Guyana where anything goes. It’s where all things are possible. Destructive, Ms. Janki said, and with reason. It would have been constructive for President Ali to put in a good word for himself, re these policies and practices that first enslave, then pauperize, the poor of Guyana. When a host country’s government joins with the oil companies to fight against its own citizens over the proper figure for oil spill insurance/coverage (a guarantee), intended to protect those same citizens, then that says it all.

CNN’s audience must have been asking themselves two questions. First one is what kind of people live down there? And, what could be said, if anything good, about the caliber of leaders that run the show there? Negligent is too light. Reckless is a little too tame. I think dangerous comes closest. Well, the lawyer did cover that wicket when she used the word “destructive” to describe the development course ran with enthusiastically, maybe even a shade ignorantly. Destructive development courses usually have their origins with shortsighted, shortchanged, and short-circuited leaders. I term the product of that to be high-voltage leadership irresponsibility.

Further, behind all the grand numbers spewing from spreadsheets and programmes, there is still another backward and destructive development that conveys the real Guyana. It is the one beyond the glass towers, the asphalt structures, and the syrup fed by the PPP Government and Pres. Ali himself to Guyanese hourly. Ms. White of Red Thread said it well: “Since the oil extraction began in Guyana, we have noticed that our cost-of-living has gone sky high.” The people at CNN must have wondered if they heard Ms. White right. The powerfully surging development (extraction) to the woefully depressing situation (sky high). Both daily production and daily living challenges are going in the same direction, higher and higher. The oil boats and related businesses have to be refueled with food. With demand at that sky high level, Guyanese fall farther and farther behind in the food line and price line. The latter keeps going through the roof. Demand for basics pushes up prices, which pushes Guyanese deeper into the mud.

Gaudy economic statistics say one thing, all those good things, about Guyana. To quote a living American legend, it’s a beautiful thing. Then there is the glaring contrast that sheds light on how the mass of poor in Guyana are forced to live. Without enough. Without a fallback option. Without a government and leadership that is for the Guyanese people. If the PPP Government didn’t give a damn about the right level of oil spill insurance (guaranteed coverage), then how the hell it could ever care about sustenance for Guyana’s poor? The former is a mortal danger; the latter is daily one lived. Stabroek News has been telling it and replaying the one about cost-of-living week after week; the back of the hand has been its reward from the likes of Drs. Ali and Jagdeo.

What SN couldn’t do as well, now CNN has a hell of a horrible story to tell to its worldwide community. More amped up production means more risk. There’s insurance. What insurance? The bigger the buyer, the bigger the price paid. The smaller the cash in hand for Guyanese, the less and lesser they can afford. Both Melinda Janki and Wintress White are into something. About that, President Ali will do nothing.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall