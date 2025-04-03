Dear Editor,
I have been a PNCR activist and supporter for a number of years. I have reached the end of that road. I stated in the recent past that should my party the PNCR not decide on a consensus presidential candidate and contest the 2025 general elections as part of a coalition, I will disassociate myself from publicly identifying with it. I therefore wish to state that from today, I no longer wish to identify with or support the PNCR. End of statement.
Sincerely,
Norman Browne
Social and Political Activist