Eagles claw back against Hurricanes after being dismissed for 193

CWI 4-Day Championship

The Guyana Harpy Eagles, after being dismissed for a meagre 193 yesterday, clawed their way back against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, who sit on 144/4 after day one in their sixth-round encounter in the Cricket West Indies (CWI) 4-Day Championship at Warner Park, St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Harpy Eagles, who failed to take flight during their time at the crease, battled to keep the Volcanoes from erupting as they snared wickets at key intervals, in the process impeding the latter’s innings.

From 49/0, the Volcanoes lost four wickets for 81 runs before adding a further 12 runs to end the day. Keemo Paul, who was influential with the bat hours earlier, was the pick of the bowlers with 2-43, while Nial Smith and Ronaldo Alimohamed snared figures of 1-33 and 1-62, respectively.

Kadeem Henry was the first to return to the dugout with the score at 50 after falling to Paul for 22 runs, before Mikyle Louis fell to Smith for 73 at 106 in the 21.5 overs.