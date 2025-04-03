Sports

GTI, St. Stanislaus College storm to easy wins

A scene from the St. Stanislaus College and St. Rose’s High encounter.
YBG Georgetown Conference

Government Technical Institute (GTI) and St. Stanislaus College recorded lopsided victories in the Boy’s U-18 division when the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) Georgetown Regional Conference continued yesterday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

GTI thrashed the School of the Nations 65-27. Alwyn Adams registered 20 points and eight rebounds, while Jahiem Barnwell bagged a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Adding 10 points was Raymond Paul.

For the loser, Dequan James netted 11 points, while Dj Dalgetty tallied five points and 10 rebounds.

