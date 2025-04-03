Parika/Salem, Stewartville tally impressive victories

Cheddi/Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket

Parika/Salem recorded wins in the boy’s and girl’s divisions, respectively, while Stewartville triumphed in the former category when the Cheddi/Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket continued yesterday.

Staged at the Parika/Salem Community Ground, the hosts downed Zeeburg by eight wickets in the boy’s division. Batting first, Zeeburg tallied 50/2 at the expiration of their allotment. In response, Parika/Salem finished on 52/2 to secure the win.

In the girl’s division, Parika Salem bested De Willem by nine wickets. Batting first, De Willem tallied 42/5. In response, Parika/Salem successfully overhauled the total, ending on 47/1.