Shamar Apple, Dave Mohabir spur Demerara to title

GCB U17 Inter-County 50-Over

-Essequibo beat Select XI by 5 wickets for third place

By Michelangelo Jacobus

The final of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) U17 Inter-County 50-over competition saw Demerara clinch a commanding six-wicket victory over Berbice at the La Bonne Intention (LBI) Ground, East Coast Demerara, yesterday.

Winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Demerara’s bowlers dominated proceedings, dismissing Berbice for a mere 124 runs in 27.4 overs. Leading the charge was Dave Mohabir, who delivered a scintillating spell of 4/10 from 6.4 overs, while skipper Parmeshwar Ram supported well with figures of 3/24 from six overs.

Despite Berbice’s batting struggles, captain Romario Ramdeholl stood tall with a gritty unbeaten 43 off 53 balls, including six fours and a six, ensuring his team surpassed the 100-run mark. Devin Lallbeharry provided some resistance with a knock of 33 (36 balls, five fours), while Chamesh Seenarine and Ravin Boodwah contributed 11 runs each. Additional wickets for Demerara came from Patrice Fraser and Jonathan Mentore, who claimed one apiece.