Bilateral trade between France, Guyana fell by 67 per cent last year – ambassador

Bilateral trade between France and Guyana fell last year by some 67 per cent with figures standing at €184.3 million and down from €556 million in 2023 with Paris putting the decline to a reduction in the importation of hydrocarbons and extractive industry products from this country.

“In 2024, trade between France and Guyana reached €184.3 million, down 67 per cent from €556.3 million in 2023,” French Ambassador to Guyana, Nicolas de Lacoste, told the Stabroek Business when asked for information on trade between the two countries.

“Our imports fell by 68 per cent, from €543.3 million in 2023 to €171.6 million in 2024. This sharp decline is mainly explained by the decline in our imports of hydrocarbons and extractive industry products from Guyana, which fell by 69 per cent, from €535.1 million in 2023 to €165.8 million in 2024,” the data he provided stated.