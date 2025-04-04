City chamber raises flouting of local content laws with ministers

In a series of meetings it recently held with government ministers, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has raised concerns about the flouting of local content laws.

According to a release from the GCCI, this was one of the issues raised in a meeting with Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira.

The Chamber said that it raised concerns with her surrounding the flouting of Local Content laws via loopholes by foreign companies operating in Guyana’s oil and gas industry.