Court ruling on DIDCO property shines light on role of receiver

A ruling last week by Justice Navindra Singh has shone a light on the role of receivers in the disposal of property to liquidate debts owed to banks and other institutions.

On March 28, Justice Singh ruled that the Receiver/ Manager of DIDCO Trading Company did not exercise due skill and care in obtaining the best price for its flagship property and he issued a judgment against him of $1.7b. The Receiver in this case was Harry Noel Narine.

DIDCO Trading Company Limited (in Receivership) and its owner Deonarine Singh had filed a case in court against Narine after he had sold its East Bank Demerara property for US$10m in 2021.