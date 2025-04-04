Gopaul’s the only GNBS-certified jeweller on Essequibo Coast

Gopaul’s Jewellery successfully attained certification from the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) in June of 2023 based on the requirements of National Standard GYS 50: 2022, Specification of Gold Articles, indicating that their 12 Karat and 14 Karat jewellery are compliant. The jewellery company is located at 42 Richmond, Essequibo Coast, Region Two.

According to a GNBS press release, Rampersaud Gopaul, proprietor of Gopaul’s Jewellery said that he decided to apply to be a part of the certification programme to increase customers’ trust. “A customer’s trust and confidence in a body that enforces and holds the standard of products, is crucial and recognizable for expansion; hence, Gopaul’s Jewellery becoming certified,” he said.